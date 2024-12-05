Gophers' Justin Walley accepts invite to play in East-West Shrine Bowl
Gophers defensive back Justin Walley will take part in the East-West Shrine Bowl.
The East-West Shrine Bowl is the longest-running college football all-star game, played annually since 1925. Participants must be seniors who are eligible to play for their schools. The game, and the week of practice leading up to it, attract scouts from throughout the NFL.
The game will be played on Jan. 30, 2025 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Fans can watch the game on NFL Network, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Walley registered 42 tackles, including two for a loss and a sack, this season. He also recorded two interceptions, returning one for a touchdown while also being credited for 10 passes defended. The fourth-year senior has 155 total tackles, seven interceptions, four fumble recoveries and three forced fumbles in his Gophers career.
Senior Bowl Director Jim Nagy raved about Walley in November, saying he "is one guy who got solid mid-Day 3 love during our call process with NFL teams last week."
Gophers guard Tyler Cooper has also accepted an invite to play in the game.