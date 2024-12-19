Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich accepts invite to Hula Bowl

Hula Bowl Bound! 👏🏼@dragan_serb8 has officially accepted his invite to the Caribe Royale Orlando 2025 Hula Bowl All-Star Game! #SkiUMah | #HulaBowl2025 🏈@GopherFootball @SAGECards @cariberoyale @NFL @CoachScottFB pic.twitter.com/xunzlYLELB