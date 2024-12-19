Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich accepts invite to Hula Bowl
Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich has accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, a college football all-star game that features 120 of the top seniors in the nation and draws scouts from the NFL, UFL and CFL, the bowl announced Thursday afternoon.
Kesich was a fifth-year senior this season for the Gophers, his final year of collegiate eligibility. He made 19 of his 26 field-goal attempts (73.1%) and went 35 for 36 on extra points. Kesich was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and was named Academic All-Big Ten for the fourth year in a row. Kesich holds a program record with six field goals of 50 or more yards.
Kesich previously had a standout 2023 campaign in which he made 23 of his 27 field-goal attempts (85.2%), including 3 for 4 from 50 yards or more, and he was a perfect 27 for 27 on extra points. Kesich was the 2023 Big Ten Kicker of the Year; he was named All-Big Ten First Team; and he was a semifinalist for the Lou Graza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.
You can catch Kesich in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 11 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of UCF football, in Orlando, Fla.