Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich accepts invite to Hula Bowl

The all-star game features 120 of the top seniors in the nation and takes place on Jan. 11 in Orlando.

Nolan O'Hara

Minnesota kicker Dragan Kesich (99) watches his field goal against Illinois during the second half at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill., on Nov. 2, 2024. / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Gophers kicker Dragan Kesich has accepted an invite to the Hula Bowl, a college football all-star game that features 120 of the top seniors in the nation and draws scouts from the NFL, UFL and CFL, the bowl announced Thursday afternoon.

Kesich was a fifth-year senior this season for the Gophers, his final year of collegiate eligibility. He made 19 of his 26 field-goal attempts (73.1%) and went 35 for 36 on extra points. Kesich was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention and was named Academic All-Big Ten for the fourth year in a row. Kesich holds a program record with six field goals of 50 or more yards.

Kesich previously had a standout 2023 campaign in which he made 23 of his 27 field-goal attempts (85.2%), including 3 for 4 from 50 yards or more, and he was a perfect 27 for 27 on extra points. Kesich was the 2023 Big Ten Kicker of the Year; he was named All-Big Ten First Team; and he was a semifinalist for the Lou Graza Collegiate Place-Kicker Award.

You can catch Kesich in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 11 at FBC Mortgage Stadium, home of UCF football, in Orlando, Fla.

