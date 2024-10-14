Gophers' Koi Perich named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week
Koi Perich was named the Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week on Monday after snagging the game-sealing interception in the Gophers football team's 21-17 win over UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., on Saturday night.
Perich, a true freshman safety, intercepted Bruins quarterback Ethan Garbers on a last-second Hail Mary attempt to put the finishing touches on the Gophers' second straight victory. That was his second interception of the night after picking off Garbers in the third quarter to set up a Minnesota touchdown drive that gave the Gophers their first lead of the night.
Those were Perich's third and fourth picks of the season, which lead the team. It's also a Gophers freshman record for interceptions, passing Kyle Theret and Crawford Jordan, who had three interceptions in 2007 and 1994, respectively.
Perich also had two tackles against the Bruins.
It's also been two weeks in a row that Perich has made the game-sealing play. In the Oct. 5 upset over then-No. 11 Southern Cal, Perich intercepted Miller Moss on a late-game drive to close out that Gophers victory, as well.
Perich is the second Gophers player this season to pick up a Big Ten weekly honor. Fellow safety Kerry Brown was named the Big Ten Freshman of the Week after snagging two interceptions in the 27-0 victory over Nevada on Sept. 14.