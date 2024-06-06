Gophers land commitment from top Wisconsin 2025 linebacker
Fond Du Lac, Wisc. 2025 linebacker Rhett Hlavacka committed to the Gophers early Thursday morning after he was officially offered following camp Wednesday.
Listed at 6-foot-4, 235 pounds, Hlavacka was a two-way player last season for the Cardinals playing ILB and TE. He recorded 110 tackles, 11 tackles for loss, three sacks, three forced fumbles and three PBUs, earning first team All-Conference honors.
After a breakout junior campaign he picked up his first offer from Ohio, then offers from Illinois State, Northern Illinois, Northern Iowa and Memphis this spring. After Minnesota's first prospect camp of the summer last night, they offered him a scholarship and he committed shortly after.
The Gophers now have 10 players committed to their 2025 recruiting class. They have a very important weekend ahead with 20+ official visitors on campus for their annual "Summer Splash" event, so be on the lookout for more news on All Gophers.
- Jackson Kollock QB, Laguna Beach, California
- Emmanuel Karmo LB, Robbinsdale, Minnesota
- Cross Nimmo TE, Mentor, Ohio
- Torin Pettaway DL, Middleton, Wisconsin
- Enoch Atewogbola DE, Avion, Indiana
- Zachry Harden CB, Covington, Georgia
- Cameron Begalle WR, Andover, Minnesota
- Colin Hansen, DL, Byron, Minnesota
- Ethan Stendel, LB, Caledonia, Minnesota
- Rhett Hlavacka, LB, Fond Du Lac, Wisconsin