Gophers legend Greg Eslinger named on 2025 CFB Hall of Fame ballot
Gophers legendary center Greg Eslinger is one of 77 players named on the 2025 College Football Hall of Fame ballot.
He is one of the most decorated players in Gophers football history, winning both the Outland Trophy (nation's best interior lineman) and the Rimington Trophy (nation's best center) as a senior in 2005. He is a two-time consensus First Team All-American and he is one of two players in program history to earn First Team All-Big Ten honors three times.
There are only 1,074 players in the College Football Hall of Fame, making it one of the most prestigious groups in American sports. Twenty-four former Gophers are enshrined and Eslinger could join a legendary group headlined by Bronko Nagurski, Bruce Smith and Bobby Bell.
Eslinger was never able to catch on in the NFL. After getting drafted by the Denver Broncos in the sixth round in 2006, he had a career spanning from 2006-08, playing for the Browns and Texans.
The announcement of the 2025 class is expected to be made in early 2025, with an official induction happening Dec. 9, 2025 in Las Vegas.