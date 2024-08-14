Gophers legend Mohamed Ibrahim reportedly healthy, 'cleared for football activity'
The Gophers' all-time leading rusher is one step closer to a potential return to the NFL. Insider Jordan Schultz reported on Tuesday that Mohamed Ibrahim has been "cleared for football activity and is fully healthy."
After totaling 4,668 career rushing yards and 53 touchdowns at Minnesota, Ibrahim went undrafted in 2023. He quickly signed with the Lions, but battled injuries throughout his rookie season, spending most of his time on the practice squad. He suffered a serious hip injury receiving a kickoff in his first preseason game. Detroit opted not to sign him to a reserve/future contract in the offseason, so he is currently a free agent.
Ibrahim has been training at a local facility called Training HAUS. Earlier this summer, he spoke to local Minnesota sports insider Darren Wolfson and said that he is "just waiting on that right team to call me and get back on track."
The Baltimore, MD native will turn 26 years old in September, and every NFL team has already played at least one preseason game. There are not many players with Ibrahim's college credentials who are currently unsigned, but he will be a step behind most as he attempts to work his way onto an NFL roster. Despite rushing for 1,665 yards and 20 touchdowns in 2022, Ibrahim's age and lack of elite athleticism are factors working against him.