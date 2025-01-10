Gophers lose DB in transfer portal to Bill Belichick's Tar Heels
After officially entering the transfer portal on Tuesday, Gophers defensive back Coleman Bryson has already found a new home, committing to play for Bill Belichick and North Carolina on Friday.
Bryson broke onto the scene as a true freshman after earning the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl defensive MVP. Listed at 6-foot-2, 215 pounds, he was never able to hit the second gear in a loaded safety position group for Minnesota.
Caught behind Tyler Nubin, Darius Green, Aidan Gousby, Koi Perich and Kerry Brown, Bryson played 612 total snaps in his three-year Minnesota career. A native of Waynesville, N.C., he will now get to play less than four hours away from where he grew up for a Hall of Fame head coach.
Bryson will have two years of eligibility remaining as he begins his career in Chapel Hill.
Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).