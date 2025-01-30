Gophers' Max Brosmer makes Shrine Bowl West All-Practice Team
Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer was named to the Shrine Bowl West All-Practice Team on Wednesday. The position was voted for by coaches and based on the criteria of outstanding attitude, dedication and leadership on and off the field.
Brosmer is one of four quarterbacks on the West roster for the Shrine Bowl, which is headlined by Colorado's Shadeur Sanders. The others are UCLA's Ethan Garbers and Missouri's Brady Cook. Sanders is not playing in the game, which could provide Brosmer plenty of opportunities to shine as a rising prospect who's been turning heads at practice.
Brosmer had a solid season in his lone year at the U, throwing for 2,828 yards, 18 touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 66.5% of his passes. He led the Gophers to a 7-5 regular-season record and a 24-10 victory over Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl on Jan. 3. Brosmer now has a chance to impress on a big stage at the East-West Shrine Bowl featuring some of the top talent in college football who are looking to raise their stock in the upcoming NFL draft.
You can catch Brosmer and the West take on the East in the Shrine Bowl at 7 p.m. Thursday on NFL Network.