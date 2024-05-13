Gophers miss out on standout offensive lineman Trey Boyd
Trey Boyd, a standout offensive lineman from Shakopee High School in the southwestern Twin Cities metro area, committed to the Big Ten's Northwestern Wildcats on Monday morning.
Recruiting service 247Sports had predicted Boyd to be on his way to Iowa State, but Boyd announced Monday that he is 100% committed to Northwestern after a "phenomenal" official visit over the weekend.
Boyd is the fourth-ranked recruit in Minnesota in the Class of 2025, according 247Sports. The top 2025 recruit from Minnesota, Robbinsdale Cooper linebacker Emmanuel Karmo, is committed to staying home and playing for the Gophers.
The Gophers offered Boyd a scholarship in mid-March. He also had offers from Indiana, Arizona, Purdue, Cincinnati, Kansas, Iowa State, Kansas State and Miami (Ohio).