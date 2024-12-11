Gophers' NIL collective announces Kerry Brown will return next season
The Gophers' official Name Image Likeness (NIL) collective Dinkytown Athletes announced on Wednesday that starting safety Kerry Brown will return to the program next season.
Brown had a breakout season as a redshirt freshman in 2024. He played 477 snaps, recording 59 total tackles and two interceptions. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors for his two-interception performance in Week 3 against Nevada.
His teammate Koi Perich stole a majority of the headlines, but Brown proved to be one of the best young safeties in the entire Big Ten. After Perich announced his return last week, Minnesota is projected to have one of the best safety groups in the conference, with Aidan Gousby also expected to be back.
For as important as the transfer portal has become, retaining the top young talent on your roster is arguably more impactful for long-term roster construction. With defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman now extended for two more seasons, he will have an incredibly talented secondary to work with in 2025.