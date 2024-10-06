Gophers offer football scholarship to two-sport Hopkins star Jayden Moore
Hopkins High School two-sport star Jayden Moore picked up a football scholarship offer from the Gophers on Saturday.
Moore is one of the best basketball recruits in the state. ESPN ranked as the No. 55 basketball recruit in the country in the class of 2026. He holds other top offers from Illinois, Baylor and West Virginia and the Gophers.
This year he opted to play football for the first time in his high school career. He has been putting up big numbers all year at wide receiver. Listed at 6-foot, 175 pounds he had eight catches for 187 yards and a touchdown in his season debut.
Moore's future will likely involve basketball in at least some capacity. If he opts to stay home and commit to the University of Minnesota he will now have the opportunity to play both basketball and football.