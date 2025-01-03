Gophers offer former Wisconsin, Colorado State defensive end Gabe Kirschke
The Gophers have offered former Badgers defensive lineman Gabe Kirschke.
Kirschke is a 6-foot-5, 245 defensive end who recorded 42 total tackles, including 10 for a loss, in 2024 for the Colorado State Rams. His 6.5 sacks this season was tied for sixth in the Mountain West Conference. He was an honorable mention for All-MWC this season.
The Lone Tree, Colorado native entered the transfer portal on Jan. 1. This is his second dip into the portal after leaving Wisconsin following the 2023 season. He appeared in one game for the Badgers in two seasons after signing with the Badgers in 2022 as a walk-on.
According to his social media, Kirschke has also received offers from Kansas, Houston, Wake Forest and Purdue. He has two years of eligibility remaining.