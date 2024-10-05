All Gophers

Gophers offer Larry Fitzgerald's son a football scholarship

Fitzgerald's son Devin was offered a scholarship from the Gophers on Saturday.

Sep 6, 2024; Phoenix, Ariz., U.S.; Former Arizona Cardinal wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald cheers for his son after Brophy Prep's Devin Fitzgerald (1) scores a touchdown during a game against Regis Jesuit at Central HS football field. Mandatory Credit: Cheryl Evans-Arizona Republic
The Gophers have offered a scholarship to the son of former Minnesota prep legend Larry Fitzgerald. 2026 wide receiver Devin Fitzgerald was offered by the Gophers on Saturday.

Listed at 6-foot-2, 185 pounds, Fitzgerald is currently unranked in the class of 2026 according to 247Sports. He holds other top offers from Arizona, Pittsburgh and Washington State.

He attends Brophy College Preparatory High School in Phoenix, Arizona, the same school as the son of Darren Sharper, who was also offered by the Gophers on Saturday. Fitzgerald had 15 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns last season as a sophomore.

The 2026 recruiting cycle is far from heating up, but the Gophers have now identified Sharper and Fitzgerald as two targets at wide receiver in the class.

