Gophers offer Stony Brook grad transfer DL Rushawn Lawrence

PORTAL: The #Gophers have offered Stony Brook grad transfer DL Rushawn Lawrence (@9Shawn_).



6-foot-2, 270 pounds. Began his college career at Albany, then Lackawanna College (JUCO). 24 pressures and 6 sacks in 2024. Georgia Tech, Tulane and Memphis also interested.… pic.twitter.com/tBhf1PN6TA