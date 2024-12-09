Gophers offer Stony Brook grad transfer DL Rushawn Lawrence
The transfer portal officially opened on Monday, which means the offseason is only going to get crazier. Minnesota got into the action by offering a scholarship to Stony Brook defensive lineman Rushawn Lawrence.
Listed at 6-foot-2, 270 pounds, Lawrence has had a well-traveled college career.
Hailing from Philadelphia, PA., he began his career at Albany in 2019. He then went the junior college route and played at Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania. He's played the last two seasons at Stony Brook and totaled 24 pressures and six sacks in 2024.
Minnesota could use some depth at the interior defensive line position behind Jalen Logan-Redding and Deven Eastern, who are both expected to be back in 2025.
Lawrence is also hearing from Georgia Tech, Memphis and Tulane, among others.