Gophers open as 3.5-point favorites for homecoming game against Maryland

Minnesota posted back-to-back wins over Southern Cal and UCLA before the bye week.

Minnesota coach P.J. Fleck looks on during the second half against Southern Cal at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Oct. 5, 2024. / Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
Coming out of the bye week, the Gophers football team opens as a 3.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game against Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. 

The U enters the game coming off back-to-back wins over then-No. 11 Southern Cal and UCLA.

The Gophers are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten. 

The Terrapins, meanwhile, are coming off a 29-28 victory over the Trojans in which they overcame a double-digit deficit on Saturday. They’re also 4-3, but have a 1-3 mark in the Big Ten. Maryland boasts wins over Connecticut, Virginia, Villanova and the Trojans, with losses coming to Michigan State, Indiana and Northwestern. 

The Gophers and Terrapins meet for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday in what will be the U’s homecoming game. 

