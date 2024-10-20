Gophers open as 3.5-point favorites for homecoming game against Maryland
Coming out of the bye week, the Gophers football team opens as a 3.5-point favorite for Saturday’s game against Maryland at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The U enters the game coming off back-to-back wins over then-No. 11 Southern Cal and UCLA.
The Gophers are 4-3 overall and 2-2 in the Big Ten.
The Terrapins, meanwhile, are coming off a 29-28 victory over the Trojans in which they overcame a double-digit deficit on Saturday. They’re also 4-3, but have a 1-3 mark in the Big Ten. Maryland boasts wins over Connecticut, Virginia, Villanova and the Trojans, with losses coming to Michigan State, Indiana and Northwestern.
The Gophers and Terrapins meet for a 2:30 p.m. kickoff on Saturday in what will be the U’s homecoming game.