Gophers open as 5.5-point favorites against UCLA following Saturday's upset win
Minnesota knocked off then-No. 11 Southern Cal on Saturday.
The Gophers football team opens as a 5.5-point favorite for this Saturday’s game against UCLA at Rose Bowl Stadium in Pasadena, Calif., according to FanDuel Sportsbook.
The Gophers come into the game with some momentum coming off Saturday’s upset win over then-No. 11 Southern Cal. The Gophers are now 3-3 this season and 1-2 in the Big Ten, coming in at 14th in the conference standings.
UCLA, meanwhile, is coming off a 27-11 loss to then-No. 7 Penn State. The Bruins are 1-4 and are off to a rough start to their Big Ten tenure having lost their first three conference games. They’re currently 18th in the 18-team Big Ten.
The Gophers and Bruins face off at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The game will be televised on Big Ten Network.
