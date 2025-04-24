Gophers reportedly add Australian punter from the transfer portal
Ouachita Baptist transfer punter Tom Weston committed to the Gophers on Wednesday, according to a X post from national college football writer Chris Hummer.
Hailing from Fremantle, Australia, Weston is a product of PuntFactory Prokick Australia, which continues to produce a plethora of college football punters and kickers every season, such as former Gophers punter Mark Crawford.
Ouachita Baptist is a Division II program in Arkadelphia, Arkansas. Weston redshirted as a true freshman in 2023, and then he averaged 44.2 yards per punt on 51 attempts in 2024. 23 of his punts landed inside the 20-yard line, and 11 of them went more than 50 yards. He will have at least three years of eligibility left with Minnesota.
Crawford is officially out of eligibility after playing five seasons, and Minnesota will have a new punter for the first time since 2019. Weston joins redshirt sophomore Caleb McGrath and true freshman Luke Ryerse as the only other punters on the Gophers' roster. McGrath and Ryerse have both never punted in a collegiate game, so Weston's experience likely gives him a leg up in the competition.
Weston is Minnesota's fourth addition from the spring transfer portal window, joining Iowa defensive back John Nestor, Purdue defensive tackle Mo Omonode and Vanderbilt running back Johann Cardenas.