Gophers reportedly lose underclassman RB to the transfer portal
Gophers redshirt freshman running back Jaydon Wright is heading to the transfer portal, according to multiple reports on Monday.
Hailing from Kankakee, Illinois, Wright signed with Minnesota out of high school in the class of 2024 over notable top offers from Illinois, Syracuse and West Virginia. He redshirted in 2024-25, so he will have four years of eligibility remaining.
After the additions of Marshall transfer A.J. Turner and Washington's Cameron Davis over the winter, Wright was no higher than fifth on the depth chart behind Darius Taylor, Turner, Davis and fellow redshirt freshman Fame Ijeboi.
Wright had an impressive junior season at Bishop McNamara High School in 2022 with more than 1,200 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns, but he took a step back with less than 900 yards and only 10 rushing touchdowns as a senior. Minnesota signed three running backs in its 2025 high school recruiting class, so Wright found himself in a crowded room.
He joins quarterback Zach Pyron and freshman linebacker David Amaliri as the third Minnesota scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this spring.