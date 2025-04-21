Gophers reportedly lose underclassman RB to the transfer portal

PORTAL: Gophers RS-FR running back Jaydon Wright will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, according to @RyanBurnsMN (first) and @andygreder



He chose UMN over top offers from WVU, Syracuse and Illinois, coming out of Bishop McNamara (IL) HS in 2024. https://t.co/jJXpRZrpPI pic.twitter.com/elefFLO5m6