Gophers returner Quentin Redding out for season, creating opportunity for Koi Perich
Gophers primary punt and kick returner Quentin Redding was ruled out for the season before Minnesota's Week 3 contest against Nevada. The Gophers will now be tasked with replacing more than 50 career returns.
Redding suffered his undisclosed injury last week against Rhode Island. Freshman Koi Perich and star wide receiver Daniel Jackson each returned one punt in his replacement, while wide receiver Le'Meke Brockington returned one kick.
Perich had the team's longest return of 28 yards in Week 2. After the game, he responded, "I got to take it to the crib," when asked about the first return of his college career. He was a star returner during his high school career, and the Gophers gave him reps at the position this preseason, so there is a good chance his role grows with Redding's injury.
Redding has been the Gophers' primary punt and kick returner for the better part of three seasons. Minnesota hired new special teams coordinator Bob Ligashesky in the offseason and he now has an opportunity to make a splash.