Gophers run away from Maryland in blowout homecoming victory
The Minnesota football team looked rested and recharged coming out of the bye week. The Gophers played a complete 60 minutes of football and blew out Maryland 48-23 in their annual homecoming game at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.
The Gophers offense came out of the gates hot with two straight touchdown drives to open the game. Max Brosmer began the day completing 9 of his first 11 passes for 99 passing yards and two touchdowns. Scores from Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer gave Minnesota an early 14-0 lead.
Things began to truly open up after veteran Gophers cornerback Justin Walley snatched the seventh interception of his career and returned it to the end zone for the first time. Minnesota extended its lead to 21-0 before the end of the first quarter.
Koi Perich joined the party with an interception of his own, which set up a Gophers field goal and a 24-0 lead. Maryland settled in a little bit with 10 points before halftime, but Minnesota had full control over the game, leading 34-10 after 30 minutes of play.
The Gophers offense did not let up coming out of the locker room. Brosmer drove the offense 75 yards down the field and found Spencer for his second touchdown of the day. The running game got involved on their next scoring drive when Darius Taylor broke free for a 51-yard touchdown, which grew the lead to 48-10.
The 48 points were the Gophers' most against a Big Ten opponent since their 52-10 blowout win over Maryland in 2019.
Brosmer put together one of the best performances from a Gophers quarterback in years. He finished the day 26 of 33 for 320 passing yards and four touchdowns. Jackson had nine catches for 117 yards and two touchdowns, while Spencer added six catches for 99 yards and two touchdowns.
Minnesota will look to carry its momentum and extend its win streak to four when it travels to Illinois next week to face the Illini under Brett Bielema, a head coach who the Gophers have never defeated.