Gophers senior DT Luther McCoy plans to enter transfer portal

NEWS: #Gophers DT Luther McCoy (@LutherMcCoy5) has announced his plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.



He played in 13 total snaps in his 4-year UMN career. He did participate in Senior Day against PSU, so this does not come as a big surprise. https://t.co/x9GsyYItvn pic.twitter.com/dZylN4cxfj