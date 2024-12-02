Gophers senior DT Luther McCoy plans to enter transfer portal
Four-year Gophers defensive tackle Luther McCoy announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Monday. He is the second scholarship player to do so this season.
"Thank you to the University of Minnesota, staff and teammates. I appreciate the respect and support I have been shown. With that being said I will be entering the transfer portal as a graduate transfer with 2 years of eligibility remaining," he posted on X.
McCoy was a talented high school recruit in the class of 2021, choosing Minnesota over other top offers from Florida State, Tennessee and Ole Miss. He struggled to find the field throughout his four years at Minnesota, only playing 13 total snaps.
This decision shouldn't come as much of a surprise to Minnesota, as he did participate in Senior Day festivities earlier this year against Penn State. He joins defensive back Craig McDonald as the second scholarship player to enter the transfer portal this season.