Gophers star LT Aireontae Ersery leaves Wisconsin game with ankle injury
Minnesota's best offensive lineman left with an injury.
Star Gophers left tackle Aireontae Ersery left Saturday's game against Wisconsin with an ankle injury. Minnesota has moved Quinn Carroll to left tackle and Ashton Beers has slid into the right guard position.
Ersery recently accepted an invite to the 2025 Reese's Senior Bowl and he's expected to be one of the top tackle prospects in the 2025 NFL Draft. He's played nearly 2,500 snaps in his Gophers' career. There's no update about his status for the rest of the game.
