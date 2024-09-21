Gophers starting defensive backs Justin Walley and Aidan Gousby OUT against Iowa
Minnesota's secondary will be tested against Iowa. Starting cornerback Justin Walley and No. 1 safety Aidan Gousby have been ruled out for the highly-anticipated matchup.
Now in his fourth season, Walley has been one of the Gophers' most productive defensive players his entire career. He has played 108 snaps this season, earning a 65.0 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He has one interception and six total tackles.
Redshirt freshman Za'Quan Bryan will likely now make his first career start in his place. He has been Minnesota's No. 3 corner this season, playing 71 snaps and earning a 65.9 PFF grade.
After playing 138 snaps last season as a redshirt freshman, Gousby has emerged in his third year, playing the most snaps at the safety position. He has been on the field 138 times, earning a 64.8 PFF grade. His five missed tackles are a team high.
Safety is a position in which Gophers can sustain an injury, as reigning Big Ten Freshman of the Week Kerry Brown and veteran Darius Green will now just see their roles grow. The Gophers will kick off at 6:30 p.m. CT against the Hawkeyes without two of their most experienced defensive backs.