Gophers targeting one of the top-10 JUCO football players in the country
Tyeland Coleman is ranked as one of the best junior college football players in the country and there is a swarm of Division I programs, including the Minnesota Gophers, trying to lure him in via the transfer portal.
According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 285-pound defensive tackle from Northwest Mississippi Community College is the ninth-best JUCO player in the country. And while Coleman has confirmed that he's received a scholarship offer from the Gophers, 247Sports is predicting Coleman will wind up committing to Mississippi State.
Coleman has also received offers from Florida State, California and Boise State, among others.
Noles247 reports that Coleman will take an official visit to Cal on Nov. 16, followed by a trip to Florida State on Nov. 23. He's also made official visits to Boise State and Utah State.
The Gophers only have one home game left and it's Nov. 23 against Penn State, so barring Coleman canceling his trip to Florida State it doesn't look like he'll be making a trip to Minneapolis when the Gophers have a football game.