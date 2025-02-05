Gophers TE Nathan Jones enters portal as grad transfer
Gophers tight end Nathan Jones has entered the transfer portal, according to Dylan Callaghan-Croley of Rivals.com.
Jones apparently graduated in just 2.5 years, so he's eligible to enter the portal as a grad transfer. The standard window for transfer entries happened in December, and there will be another ten-day window in late April.
Jones played in seven games for Minnesota over the past couple years, primarily on special teams. He caught one pass for ten yards against Rhode Island in a 48-0 win in Week 2 last season.
Coming out of Brock, TX, Jones was one of the Gophers' top high school recruits in the class of 2022, but he wasn't able to climb up the depth chart during his three years with the program. He redshirted in his first year, played in just one game the following season, and then remained behind fellow tight ends like Jameson Geers, Nick Kallerup, and Frank Bierman in 2024.
Now Jones will seek a new opportunity for his remaining years of eligibility. He's the second Minnesota player to enter the portal as a grad transfer this week, following offensive lineman Martes Lewis on Tuesday.
Kallerup will be gone next season, but Geers, Bierman, and Purdue transfer Drew Biber will lead the Gophers' tight end room, with other young players like Jacob Simpson and Julian Johnson competing for action behind them. It was going to be an uphill battle for Jones to find playing time.
