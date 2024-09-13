Gophers to debut new all-gold uniforms for Week 3 game against Nevada
The Gophers unveiled a uniform change in the offseason with an overall more simplistic design. In Week 1, they wore gold jerseys with maroon helmets and pants. In Week 2, they wore maroon jerseys with gold helmets and pants, and in Week 3 they will be going all gold.
Since P.J. Fleck took over the Minnesota program in 2017, they've put a focus on wearing unique uniforms. Between shiny gold helmets, all-black uniforms and even a gray alternate, it seems like they have a different combination almost every year and every week.
Many veteran fans appreciate when the program sticks to its roots and emphasizes gold with the uniforms, and it seems like this week's look has been received well by the fanbase.
In their final non-conference game of the season, the Golden Gophers will look to pick up their second straight win at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday against Nevada.