Gophers to wear throwback uniforms for homecoming game against Maryland
The Gophers have revealed that they will be wearing throwback uniforms this week against Maryland. That will include a throwback white helmet with numbers on the side, with the traditional maroon jerseys and the same white pants that they've worn multiple times this season.
In the preseason, Minnesota unveiled three new uniform combinations in what is the program's biggest design change since 2018. This week will be the Gophers' eighth game of the season and it will be their seventh different uniform combination.
Minnesota is hosting Maryland in what will be the 109th annual homecoming football game in University of Minnesota history. The old-school helmets are an homage to the team's distinct look from the 1960s, which included a maroon and gold stripe down the middle of a white helmet.
Minnesota enters Saturday's matchup with the Terrapins as a 4.5-point favorite. The game will kick off at 2:30 p.m. CT and it will be televised on FS1.