Gophers' top-ranked commit Roman Voss shines in five-TD performance
One of the brightest stars in P.J. Flecks 2026 recruiting class continues to put up eye-popping numbers during his final season of high school ball.
On Friday night, top in-state commit Roman Voss played a part in five total touchdowns in Jackson County's 48-6 win over Pipestone. Voss set a career high with 213 rushing yards on 17 attempts, scoring three touchdowns on the ground. He added two more through the air.
Gaudy numbers are a regular occurrence for the state's top ranked recruit. In his squad's 77-0 win on Sept. 12, he contributed six touchdowns on the night, passing for four and running for two on just two carries. The week prior, he carried the ball just four times for 104 yards and two touchdowns.
While the rushing and passing stats pop off the charts, Fleck and Minnesota have recruited the 6-foot-4, 225 pound star as a tight end. Voss' final decision came down to Minnesota and Alabama, choosing to stay home over going to Tuscaloosa. A four-star recruit according to 247Sports, Voss is one of three four-star commits in Minnesota 2026 recruiting class.