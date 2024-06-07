Gophers unveil three new uniforms in biggest design change since 2018
The Golden Gophers football team has unveiled new uniforms that it will wear in the upcoming 2024 season.
On Friday morning, the University of Minnesota revealed three different uniforms that it says "embrace the past to create our future." What are the big changes in the school's most significant design change since 2018?
"The most significant changes to the uniforms are the addition of shoulder stripes to the jerseys and stripes on the side of the pants," a release from Gophers football reads. "The state of Minnesota will be featured on the outside collar of all three jerseys, while Minnesota's rallying call of Ski-U-Mah will be emblazoned on the inside of the jersey collar. The iconic Block M will remain on the front of the jersey, situated in the middle of the collar right above the numbers. The Big Ten logo will be on the right chest, while the Nike swoosh will be on the left chest and left hip of the uniforms."
Helmet colors for the 2024 season are maroon, gold and white. Minnesota will also have its alternate black uniforms as a fourth uniform option this season.