Gophers voted to finish 12th in Big Ten according to preseason poll
It is officially preseason poll season.
The Big Ten does not have an official preseason media poll, but Cleveland.com released its own for the conference on Monday. The Gophers were predicted to finish 12th in the final standings.
Finishing 12th place in the Big Ten does not mean what it once did, as there are not 18 teams in the conference. This season will be the conference's first without divisions since 2009.
The Gophers are coming off a 6-7 campaign and they were tasked with replacing the defensive coordinator and quarterback in the offseason and they have a lot of unknown heading into this season.
Minnesota will begin its 2024-25 season on August 29 as they host North Carolina at Huntington Bank Stadium.
