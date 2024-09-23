Gophers will host USC under the lights in Week 6
The game time for the Week 6 matchup between Minnesota and Southern California has be set for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the Big Ten football showdown being televised on Big Ten Network.
The Gophers are fresh off getting blasted on national TV by Iowa and now they're set to face 13th-ranked Michigan on the road this Saturday, Sept. 28. That game will start at 11 a.m. CT.
USC narrowly lost, 27-24, at Michigan last weekend. The Trojans (3-1) will host Wisconsin this Saturday before traveling to Minnesota to face the Gophers for the first time as a Big Ten foe. It's also the first time the two programs will have met since September 2011, when USC defeated the Gophers 19-17 at the L.A. Coliseum.
Robert Woods, who plays in the NFL for the Houston Texans, caught two touchdown passes from quarterback Matt Barkley in that game. Minnesota's starting QB that day was Max Shortell, who now operates a transportation company in his home state of Kansas.