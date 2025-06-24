All Gophers

Gophers will play at three of college football's toughest road environments in 2025

Minnesota will be heavily tested on the road this season.

Oregon graduates gather outside Autzen Stadium for their graduation ceremony. / Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
EA Sports released what they think are the top 25 toughest places to play in the country before the release of their College Football 26 video game next month. Eight of the environments belong to Big Ten programs, three of which Minnesota plays in 2025.

3. Ohio Stadium: Ohio State

Minnesota's first conference road game of the season will be its toughest. Also referred to as 'The Horseshoe,' Ohio State has one of the best home environments in the sport. The Gophers haven't taken down the Buckeyes in Columbus since 1949, so an upset win in 2025 could completely change the trajectory of the season, if not the program.

9. Autzen Stadium: Oregon

The Gophers have never played at Autzen Stadium, and their first meeting with Oregon as Big Ten programs will happen in Eugene. With a ranking ahead of programs like Michigan, Texas A&M and Tennessee, the Ducks will give Minnesota quite the test with a Friday night showdown on November 14.

19. Kinnick Stadium: Iowa

The last time Minnesota traveled to Iowa City in 2024, it broke a 23-year drought with its first win at Kinnick Stadium since 1999. The Gophers will now look for back-to-back road wins against Iowa for the first time since 1979 and 1981.

You'll be able to get a chance to play as the Gophers at all three road environments, when the game officially comes out on July 10.

