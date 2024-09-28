Gophers without top defensive back Justin Walley for second straight week
Defensive backs Justin Walley and Darius Green have been ruled out for the Gophers football team’s Saturday afternoon game against No. 12 Michigan in Ann Arbor, Mich. Tight end Pierce Walsh and defensive lineman Theo Randle have also been ruled out for the rivalry game.
Tight end Jameson Geers, who has six receptions for 62 yards and a touchdown this season, is listed as questionable for the game.
It’s the second straight week the Gophers will be without their top cornerback in Walley, who has one interception and six tackles in three games.
It’s also the second straight week the U will be without an impactful safety. Aidan Gousby was ruled out last week, and Green was among players in the Gophers’ deep safety room to help fill the void. Green has seven tackles and a sack in two games this season.
Green also missed the first two games due to injury.
Neither Walsh nor Randle have seen action this season.
For Michigan, Jaden Magnham, Micah Pollard, Rod Moore, Wesley Walker, Ja'Den McBurrows, Jordan Marshall, Leon Franklin, Bryson Kuzdzal and Jason Hewlett have all been ruled out for the game. Semaj Morgan Josaiah Stewart, Will Johnson and Greg Crippen are all listed as questionable.