Highly-touted Nebraska transfer WR Malachi Coleman commits to Minnesota

BREAKING: Nebraska transfer WR Malachi Coleman (@ChiColeman23) has committed to the #Gophers.



Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, he was a 4⭐️, top 75 HS prospect in the 2023 recruiting class. He had 8 catches for 139yds and 1 TD as a true freshman. https://t.co/qqoUUfoFQF pic.twitter.com/fkx7wmo6BT