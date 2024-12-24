Highly-touted Nebraska transfer WR Malachi Coleman commits to Minnesota
It's a Christmas miracle!
The Gophers received a big-time gift on Christmas Eve, landing a commitment from Nebraska transfer wide receiver Malachi Coleman.
Listed at 6-foot-5, 210 pounds, Coleman was a highly-touted high school recruit coming out of Lincoln East High School in Nebraska. 247Sports ranked him as the No. 63 prospect in the entire 2023 class and the No. 11 wide receiver.
He played a lot as a true freshman in 2023, logging 335 total snaps. He finished the season with eight catches for 139 yards and one touchdown. He dealt with some injuries throughout the year in 2024, but he wound up getting passed on the depth chart and he didn't play a single offensive snap.
Coleman now joins Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy and UCLA transfer Logan Loya as Minnesota's third wide receiver addition from the portal. With their top two wide receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer out the door the Gophers have completely rebuilt their receiver room. Coleman will have three seasons of eligibility to develop in Minnesota.
