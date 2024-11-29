All Gophers

Injury report: Aidan Gousby remains out, Tyler Cooper questionable for Gophers

Minnesota will be without Gousby for the second-straight game.

Oct 12, 2024; Pasadena, California, USA; UCLA Bruins tight end Bryce Pierre (87) tries to break a tackle by Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) during the second quarter at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images / Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images
The Gophers will be without starting safety Aidan Gousby for the second straight week, and starting left guard Tyler Cooper is questionable, despite returning to the lineup last week against Penn State.

Goubsy suffered a hamstring injury three weeks ago against Rutgers. He has been one of Minnesota's most significant contributors in the secondary this season with 421 snaps on the year. The Gophers will now look towards freshman duo Kerry Brown and Koi Perich at the safety position for the second straight week.

Cooper returned to the lineup for the first time in nearly a month last week against Penn State for senior day. He played all 59 snaps at left guard, but he's questionable heading into Friday's game against Wisconsin. If he's limited or unable to go, redshirt sophomore Ashton Beers could fill in for him.

The 134th playing of Minnesota's historic rivlary with Wisconsin will kick off at 11 a.m. CT on CBS.

