Injury report: Gophers' Aidan Gousby out, Tyler Cooper returns against Penn State

Minnesota gets one starter back, when they lose another to injury.

Tony Liebert

Oct 5, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive back Aidan Gousby (7) breaks up a pass intended for USC Trojans wide receiver Duce Robinson (2) during the first half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images
The Gophers will be getting left guard Tyler Cooper back from injury against Penn State while starting safety Aidan Gousby is out after leaving the Rutgers game with a hamstring injury.

Cooper has been out of the lineup since the Maryland game on Oct. 26. The Gophers have shaken up the offensive line since his injury, but after starting the first seven games of the season, he will likely start at left guard today against Penn State, replacing Ashton Beers.

Minnesota's starting offensive line will likely be Aireontae Ersery at left tackle, Cooper at left guard, Greg Johnson at center, Quinn Carroll at right guard and Phillip Daniels at right tackle.

Gousby is out of the lineup after suffering an apparent hamstring injury against Rutgers. He's played 421 snaps this season for the Gophers, starting nine of their 10 games. Minnesota will now likely rely on its talented freshman duo of Kerry Brown and Koi Perich at safety.

