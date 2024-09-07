Injury report: Gophers' safety Darius Green set to make season-debut
The Gophers have received much better news on the injury front for their Week 2 matchup against Rhode Island. Star running back Darius Taylor is expected to be a full-go and starting safety Darius Green is expected to make his season debut.
Minnesota's offense revolved around Taylor in the five games he started last season as a true freshman. With 159.2 rushing yards per game in those contests, the Gophers will be getting back arguably their most dynamic playmaker after their offense struggled to open the season against North Carolina.
Green will make his season debut after starting 11 games last season. The Gophers secondary missed him in Week 1 allowing five running plays of 10 or more yards and one completion of more than 15 yards. He will provide some much-needed experience in the back end of the defense.
The Gophers head into their Week 2 game with the Rams relatively healthy, as the only notable player out is TCU transfer defensive back Jai'Onte' McMillan who played only eight snaps in his team-debut in Week 1.