All Gophers

Jah Joyner vows to end Gophers' double-digit sack drought

"That is my goal to be a double-digit sack guy."

Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
Oct 29, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers defensive lineman Jah Joyner (17) in action against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the fourth quarter at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Blewett-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Gophers redshirt-senior defensive lineman Jah Joyner vowed to do something that hasn't been done in 16 years by a Minnesota football player: reach double-digit sacks.

"That is my goal to be a double-digit sack guy," said Joyner at Thursday's Gophers media day.

Joyner came up 2.5 sacks short of accomplishing that goal last season. The last time the Gophers had a player record double-digit sacks was Willie Vandesteeg in 2008. Since then, Carter Coughlin was the closest during his 9.5-sack 2018 season.

Closest Gophers to double-digit sacks since 2008

  • 9.5 - Carter Coughlin, 2018
  • 8.5 - D.L. White, 2012
  • 7.5 - Thieren Cockran, 2013
  • 7.5 - Blake Cashman - 2016
  • 7.5 - Jah Joyner - 2023
  • 7.0 - Steve Richardson, 2016
  • 7.0 - Boye Mafe, 2021

Joyner said he put in "a lot of work" this offseason, which he hopes can help him improve on his team-leading 7.5 sacks in 2023. When asked if getting to double-digits is his goal, Joyner confidently responded, "Absolutely. That's going to happen and I can't wait."

Joyner's 90.8 pass rush grade was the 10th-best in the entire country in 2023, according to PFF. He was credited with 46 total pressures, which ranked 26th among edge rushers.

CBS Sports recently placed Joyner among its 12 under-the-radar defensive players that are creating buzz among NFL scouts, writing that 2023 was a "breakthrough" year for the Gophers pass rusher.

Published
Jonathan Harrison for Bring Me The Sports

JONATHAN HARRISON FOR BRING ME THE SPORTS

Home/Gophers Football