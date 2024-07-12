Jah Joyner vows to end Gophers' double-digit sack drought
Gophers redshirt-senior defensive lineman Jah Joyner vowed to do something that hasn't been done in 16 years by a Minnesota football player: reach double-digit sacks.
"That is my goal to be a double-digit sack guy," said Joyner at Thursday's Gophers media day.
Joyner came up 2.5 sacks short of accomplishing that goal last season. The last time the Gophers had a player record double-digit sacks was Willie Vandesteeg in 2008. Since then, Carter Coughlin was the closest during his 9.5-sack 2018 season.
Closest Gophers to double-digit sacks since 2008
- 9.5 - Carter Coughlin, 2018
- 8.5 - D.L. White, 2012
- 7.5 - Thieren Cockran, 2013
- 7.5 - Blake Cashman - 2016
- 7.5 - Jah Joyner - 2023
- 7.0 - Steve Richardson, 2016
- 7.0 - Boye Mafe, 2021
Joyner said he put in "a lot of work" this offseason, which he hopes can help him improve on his team-leading 7.5 sacks in 2023. When asked if getting to double-digits is his goal, Joyner confidently responded, "Absolutely. That's going to happen and I can't wait."
Joyner's 90.8 pass rush grade was the 10th-best in the entire country in 2023, according to PFF. He was credited with 46 total pressures, which ranked 26th among edge rushers.
CBS Sports recently placed Joyner among its 12 under-the-radar defensive players that are creating buzz among NFL scouts, writing that 2023 was a "breakthrough" year for the Gophers pass rusher.