Jaylen Bowden, transfer cornerback from NC Central, commits to Gophers
Bowden is originally from Charlotte, North Carolina.
Just minutes after Illinois State defensive end Steven Curtis committed to the Minnesota Gophers on Sunday morning, a cornerback from the FCS level followed suit.
Jaylen Bowden, a 6-foot-2 corner from North Carolina Central, announced his commitment to the University of Minnesota football team.
Bowden, who has two years of eligibility remaining, finished the 2024 season with 19 tackles, one interception and seven pass breakups.
Bowden, who was unrated as a recruit coming out of Mallard Creek High School in Charlotte, N.C., will have a chance to compete for playing time in an extremely young cornerback room that will be replacing Justin Walley and Ethan Robinson.
