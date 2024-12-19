Justin Walley officially declares for NFL Draft, unlikely to play in bowl game
It is becoming increasingly rare for a college athlete to play all four years at one University. Gophers cornerback Justin Walley did just that, and he will now be heading into the NFL Draft.
Hailing from Biloxi, Miss., Walley signed with the Gophers as a three-star prospect in the 2021 recruiting class. He quickly made an impact, playing 471 snaps as a true freshman, totaling 23 total tackles and one interception. He was named a freshman All-American by multiple outlets, but he opted to remain at Minnesota.
Throughout his four-year Gophers career, he played in 49 games, recording 155 total tackles, seven interceptions, 27 PBUs and three forced fumbles. He was stalwart in Minnesota's secondary for four seasons.
"Playing football at the collegiate level has been a dream come true — one I've worked for my entire life... to my teammates, & the Gophers fans, thank you for the bonds we've built and the memories we'll carry forever. You made every moment on the field special," Walley wrote on social media.
Walley did not explicitly say that he is opting out of the bowl game, but his Instagram post implies that he likely has played his last snap of college football. Cornerback Ethan Robinson has not announced any plans of opting out, so he will likely lead Minnesota's CB room alongside Za'Quan Bryan, Jai'Onte McMillan and Rhyland Kelly against Virginia Tech in the Duke's Mayo Bowl.
Walley did not have any eligibility remaining, so he did not have the option to return to Minnesota, but he has already accpeted an invitation to East-West Shrine Bowl. Many projections view him as a potential day three pick, but he will use the pre draft process in hopes of improving his draft stock.
