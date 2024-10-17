Koi Perich is the highest-graded true freshman in major college football
Koi Perich continues to take the college football world by storm.
His first game as an every-down player came in the Gophers' upset victory over No. 11 USC. He played 48 snaps, recorded five total tackles, forced one fumble, and sealed the game with an interception. He earned Shaun Alexander's National Freshman Player of the Week award for his performance.
Perich followed that up with another great performance against UCLA. He recorded two total tackles and two interceptions, one of which sealed the game for the second straight week. He earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week and the Jim Thorpe Award's National Defensive Back of the Week honors.
According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), his 91.3 overall grade is the top mark for any true freshman in power four conference college football.
Alabama's Ryan Williams and Ohio State's Jeremiah Smith have caught national attention as standout wide receivers, but Perich stands above them as the top-performing true freshman in the country, according to PFF.
After sending players like Antoine Winfield Jr., Jordan Howden, and Tyler Nubin to the NFL, the Gophers have become a factory for producing top-level talent at the safety position. While he's only seven weeks into his college career, Perich looks well on his way to becoming the next Minnesota safety to become a household name.
With four interceptions this season, he's in a five-way tie for second place in the entire country. Perich has played only 136 defensive snaps this season, while the four other players he's tied with have played at least 240.
As a four-star high school recruit and a consensus top-75 player in the country, Perich received a lot of hype before even arriving on Minnesota's campus. Through seven weeks, you could make the argument that the 18-year-old has already exceeded those lofty expectations. The future is bright for the kid from Elko, MN.