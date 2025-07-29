Koi Perich lands on Nagurski Trophy preseason watch list
Gophers star Koi Perich was named to the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watchlist on Tuesday, which is awarded annually to the best defensive player in college football.
Perich was one of 60 players named to the list, and the only Gophers player. The list includes 21 linebackers, 11 defensive ends/edge rushers, 10 cornerbacks, 10 defensive tackles and eight safeties.
Nagurski was one of the greatest players in Gophers program history, when he played both defensive tackle and fullback for the school from 1927 to 1929. Minnesota has never had a player win the award since it was introduced in 1993.
Perich is coming off a true freshman season where he compiled 46 total tackles and five interceptions. He's widely considered one of the best returning defensive players in the country heading into 2025.