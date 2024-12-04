Koi Perich named finalist for National Freshman of the Year
Gophers star freshman Koi Perich was one of five players named a finalist for Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of Year on Wednesday.
Perich was named first-team All-Big Ten earlier this week, but now he's a finalist for the best overall freshman in the country. Joined by Texas S Collins Simmons, Ohio State WR Jeremiah Smith, South Carolina DE Dylan Stewart and Alabama WR Ryan Williams, Perich has already established himself as a superstar on a national level.
As a true freshman this season, Perich recorded 42 total tackles and 5 interceptions. He was also electric in the return game with 19 punt returns for 173 yards and 15 kickoff returns for 298 yards.
Hailing from Esko, Minn., Perich would have beat out players from some of the top programs in the country to take home the award, but the fact that he's even in the discussion is remarkable. He did not join Minnesota's program early, after getting on campus in June, he's already established himself as a household name in five months.
Perich was one of the highest-ranked high school recruits to even sign with Minnesota, but he arguably exceeded expectations in his first season with the program.