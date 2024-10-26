Koi Perich rises up Gophers' all-time leaderboard after latest INT
It looks like the Gophers have themselves an all-time great in the making. Star freshman Koi Perich reeled in his fifth interception of the season in the first half against Maryland. He is now already tied for fourth in program history for a single season.
Perich didn't play a defensive snap until Week 2 against Rhode Island and it wasn't until Week 6 against USC where he played more than 20. He has already established himself as one of the best playmakers in the country with five interceptions, which is currently second best in the entire country.
He is in a nine-way tie for fourth place in Gophers' program history for a single season. He joins players like Tyler Nubin (2023) and Briean Boddy-Calhoun (2014), but Minnesota still has four full games left in 2024.
The Gophers are loaded with young talent at the safety position with Aidan Gousby, Coleman Bryson and Kerry Brown, but Perich is doing historic stuff as a true freshman. He continues to get better every single week and the sky is truly the limit.