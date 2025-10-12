All Gophers

Koi Perich scores first college touchdown on pivotal pick-six

Perich found the endzone when Minnesota needed it most.

Tony Liebert

Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Jasiah Wagoner (8) reaches out to tackle Minnesota Golden Gophers kick returner Koi Perich (3) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears defensive back Jasiah Wagoner (8) reaches out to tackle Minnesota Golden Gophers kick returner Koi Perich (3) during the third quarter at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images / D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
Koi Perich scored the first touchdown of his college career when Minnesota needed it most.

Right after Drake Lindsey led the Gophers' offense on a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, Koi Perich picked off Purdue QB Ryan Browne and returned it to the endzone to give Minnesota its first lead of the game.

Perich's sophomore season has not gone how many predicted before the season, but his late pick-six against the Boilermakers is arguably the biggest play of his young college career.

