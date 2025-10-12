Koi Perich scores first college touchdown on pivotal pick-six
Perich found the endzone when Minnesota needed it most.
In this story:
Koi Perich scored the first touchdown of his college career when Minnesota needed it most.
Subscribe: Sign up to receive the free Gophers On SI newsletter
Right after Drake Lindsey led the Gophers' offense on a 14-play, 70-yard touchdown drive, Koi Perich picked off Purdue QB Ryan Browne and returned it to the endzone to give Minnesota its first lead of the game.
Perich's sophomore season has not gone how many predicted before the season, but his late pick-six against the Boilermakers is arguably the biggest play of his young college career.
Gophers news, rumors and analysis
Published |Modified