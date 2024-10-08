Koi Perich wins Freshman Player of the Week national award

𝑵𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑶𝑵𝑨𝑳 Freshman of the Week ✔️

𝑴𝑶𝑺𝑻 𝑽𝑬𝑹𝑺𝑨𝑻𝑰𝑳𝑬 Player of the Week ✔️



Ladies and gentlemen, @koiperich3 🤩



📰: https://t.co/jyh9gRo8LA pic.twitter.com/1XMCVr6uYk