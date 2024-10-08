Koi Perich wins Freshman Player of the Week national award
Gophers' star freshman safety Koi Perich has been named Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week, which is awarded weekly to the best freshman in college football by the Maxwell Award Committee.
In his first game as an every-down player, Perich looked like a seasoned veteran, recording a team-high 80.4 Pro Football Focus (PFF) grade. He finished the night with a forced fumble, six total tackles and a game-sealing interception.
Perich was snubbed for Big Ten Freshman of the Week award, losing out to Wisconsin wide receiver Trech Kekahuna, who had six catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns in the Badgers' win over Purdue.
Other players to win the Shaun Alexander Freshman Player of the Week this season include Alabama wide receiver Ryan Williams, Pittsburgh quarterback Eli Holstein and South Carolina edge rusher Dylan Stewart.
Perich was also one of four players named to the Paul Hornung Award weekly honor roll. At the end of the season, the Paul Hornung Award is presented to the "Most Versatile Player in Major College Football."
The Gophers' talented return man and defensive back will look to keep the momentum going this week on another big stage as Minnesota travels to The Rose Bowl Stadium for the first time since 1962 to face UCLA.