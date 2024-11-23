Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit favor Minnesota's chances to upset Penn State
College football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso chose Minnesota (+11) against Penn State as their weekly "Super Dog" pick on ESPN's College GameDay.
Every week, the ESPN College GameDay panel picks a team that's an underdog of seven points or more. Herstreit and Corso chose the Gophers as their pick. Latest odds have Minnesota as an 11-point underdog for its game this afternoon against Penn State.
"I got Minnesota as well," Herbstreit said. "11 points, they're tough at home. Penn State — we talked earlier — a team that we don't really know how good they are."
The Gophers will host No. 4 Penn State at 2:30 p.m. CT today at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS. It will be Minnesota's first time on CBS in 21 years, since the 2003 Sun Bowl against Oregon.