Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit favor Minnesota's chances to upset Penn State

The national media is rowing the boat.

Analysts Kirk Herbstreit, left, and Lee Corso get ready to begin ESPN College Game Day, filmed at the University of Texas on the South Mall, ahead of the Longhorns' game against the Georgia Bulldogs in Austin, Oct. 19, 2024.
College football analysts Kirk Herbstreit and Lee Corso chose Minnesota (+11) against Penn State as their weekly "Super Dog" pick on ESPN's College GameDay.

Every week, the ESPN College GameDay panel picks a team that's an underdog of seven points or more. Herstreit and Corso chose the Gophers as their pick. Latest odds have Minnesota as an 11-point underdog for its game this afternoon against Penn State.

"I got Minnesota as well," Herbstreit said. "11 points, they're tough at home. Penn State — we talked earlier — a team that we don't really know how good they are."

The Gophers will host No. 4 Penn State at 2:30 p.m. CT today at Huntington Bank Stadium. The game will be broadcast on CBS. It will be Minnesota's first time on CBS in 21 years, since the 2003 Sun Bowl against Oregon.

