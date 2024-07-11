Max Brosmer amongst three Gophers to attend Big Ten Media Days
The Gophers announced that quarterback Max Brosmer, running back Darius Taylor and linebacker Cody Lindenberg will join head coach P.J. Fleck at Big Ten Media Days later this month.
Last year the Gophers brought along Chris Autman-Bell, Brevyn Spann-Ford and Tyler Nubin. Now this year in Indianapolis, the three players will be attending the event for the first time.
After being injured for most of last season Lindenberg will now have the opportunity to be the unquestioned leader on the Gophers' defense. Taylor is another player who battled injuries last season, but he will now be the Week 1 starter with a chance to show that he is one of the best running backs in the Big Ten. Lastly, Brosmer enters his first season with the program after transferring in from New Hampshire.
Big Ten Media Days start July 25 at the Colts' Lucas Oil Stadium. It will be the first official look at the new 18-team Big Ten.