All Gophers

Max Brosmer sets Gophers program record for completions in a season

Brosmer had one of the best QB seasons in Minnesota history in 2024-25.

Tony Liebert

Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) looks for a receiver during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Jan 3, 2025; Charlotte, NC, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer (16) looks for a receiver during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at the Dukes’ Mayo Bowl at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
In this story:

In Friday night's Duke's Mayo Bowl against Virginia Tech, Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer officially set the program record for most competitions in a single season, passing Adam Weber's 17-year record.

Brosmer's Minnesota career will last just a bit over 12 months, but he will leave a mark on the program. Weber set the program record in 2007 with 258 completions, but Brosmer passed that late in the first half, and he will likely build on it throughout the rest of the game.

Brosmer entered Friday's game with 2,617 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. The 2024-25 season might go down as a season that could've been, but he set a standard for Gophers QB play going forward.

Stay up to date on all things Gophers by bookmarking Minnesota Gophers On SI, subscribing to our YouTube Channel, and signing up to receive our free Gophers newsletter, which will enter you into a drawing for the EA College Gameday 25 video game (you choose between PS5 or Xbox).

Published
Tony Liebert
TONY LIEBERT

Home/Gophers Football