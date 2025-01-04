Max Brosmer sets Gophers program record for completions in a season
In Friday night's Duke's Mayo Bowl against Virginia Tech, Gophers quarterback Max Brosmer officially set the program record for most competitions in a single season, passing Adam Weber's 17-year record.
Brosmer's Minnesota career will last just a bit over 12 months, but he will leave a mark on the program. Weber set the program record in 2007 with 258 completions, but Brosmer passed that late in the first half, and he will likely build on it throughout the rest of the game.
Brosmer entered Friday's game with 2,617 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions on the season. The 2024-25 season might go down as a season that could've been, but he set a standard for Gophers QB play going forward.
