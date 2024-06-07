All Gophers

Minnesota books 2027 football date with Lindenwood University

Lindenwood has never played a team from the FBS.

Action from Saturday's matchup between #18 Truman and Lindenwood.
Action from Saturday's matchup between #18 Truman and Lindenwood. / Austin Miller / USA TODAY NETWORK
The Minnesota Golden Gophers have solidified an opponent for the 2027 football season as the U of M and Lindenwood University announced a matchup that will be played in Minneapolis on Sept. 18, 2027.

If you're not familiar, the Lindenwood is a Division I FCS team that has never played a team from the FBS. That will change Aug. 29 when Lindenwood opens its 2024 season against Kansas.

Lindenwood plays in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference, which debuted in 2023 after the two former standalone conferences joined forces. The Lions went 3-7 in 2023 and finished last in the conference standings.

The Lions host the University of St. Thomas (St. Paul, Minn.) on Sept. 21 in St. Charles, MO.

